British Land Company Issues Q3 Trading Update; Reiterates FY26 Earnings Guidance

January 21, 2026 — 02:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - The British Land Company plc (BLND.L) issued a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2025. British Land completed 882,000 sq ft of leasing across the portfolio in the three months to 31 December 2025. Deals were 8.5% ahead of ERV and 10.2% ahead of previous passing rent.

Simon Carter, Chief Executive, said: "In the third quarter we continued to build on the leasing momentum we saw in the first half. Strong occupational fundamentals across our London campuses and retail parks are driving deals ahead of previous passing rent and supporting the lease up of our developments."

The Group reiterated expectation to deliver at least 28.5 pence in underlying earnings per share for fiscal 2026, with growth of at least 6% expected for fiscal 2027.

