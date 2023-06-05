British Land Co plc - ADR (BTLCY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

British Land Co plc - ADR said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.27%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in British Land Co plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTLCY is 0.00%, an increase of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 159.24% to 114K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.84% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for British Land Co plc - ADR is 5.55. The forecasts range from a low of 4.18 to a high of $6.98. The average price target represents an increase of 25.84% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for British Land Co plc - ADR is 459MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 93K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 204.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTLCY by 62.68% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.