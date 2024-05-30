British Land CFO Sells Shares Post-Vesting

British Land Company plc (GB:BLND) has released an update.

British Land Company announced that CFO Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares following the vesting of performance shares granted in 2021. The sale was conducted to cover tax liabilities and fees, with Mistry retaining 14,923 shares under the stipulation they be held for a minimum of two years. The transaction complies with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and took place on the London Stock Exchange.

