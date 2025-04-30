Is British Land (BTLCY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (BTLCY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 858 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTLCY's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BTLCY has returned 16.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.4% on average. As we can see, British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBOE Global (CBOE). The stock has returned 11.1% year-to-date.

For CBOE Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, meaning that BTLCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CBOE Global belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved +11.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR and CBOE Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

