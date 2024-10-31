British Land Announces Voting Rights Update

British Land Company plc (GB:BLND) has released an update.

British Land Company PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its issued share capital comprises over 1 billion ordinary shares, with approximately 999 million shares carrying voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their percentage of voting rights as per the FCA’s guidelines.

