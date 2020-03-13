British insurers stop offering travel insurance to new customers

Adds comments from websites, Aviva spokesman

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British insurers Admiral ADML.L, Aviva AV.L and Direct Line DLGD.L are no longer offering travel insurance to new customers, they said on their websites on Friday.

"The ongoing global situation with coronavirus means there’s much greater likelihood of disruption to people’s travel plans, so we’ve decided to focus our attention on our existing customers," Aviva said.

The decision took effect from 1500 GMT on Friday, an Aviva spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Aviva said last week it had paid out around 500,000 pounds ($618,200.00) in travel insurance claims related to coronavirus and the pandemic "presents a new uncertainty in 2020".

Admiral and Direct Line also said the impact of coronavirus around the world meant they had decided to temporarily suspend the sale of travel insurance to new customers.

British insurer LV=, owned by German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE, said earlier this week it would "pause" the sale of travel insurance to new customers.

Several governments, including the United States, have this week banned visitors from other countries as they battle the spread of the virus.

($1 = 0.8088 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jane Merriman)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.