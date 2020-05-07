British insurer RSA sees 25 mln stg in coronavirus claims

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA RSA.L said it expected its exposure from the coronavirus pandemic to total around 25 million pounds ($30.89 million), with most of the claims coming from travel insurance.

The home, motor and commercial insurer said in a statement that net written premiums totalled 1.5 billion pounds in the first quarter, down 1% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8093 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Maiya Keidan)

