British insurer RSA sees 25 mln stg in coronavirus claims

British insurer RSA said it expected its exposure from the coronavirus pandemic to total around 25 million pounds ($30.89 million), with most of the claims coming from travel insurance.

The home, motor and commercial insurer said in a statement that net written premiums totalled 1.5 billion pounds in the first quarter, down 1% from a year earlier.

