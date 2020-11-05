British insurer RSA receives takeover proposal from Intact Financial, Tryg

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - RSA RSA.L is in talks with a consortium of Canadian insurer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO about a possible offer for the company, the British insurer said on Thursday.

The offer is for 685 pence in cash per RSA share, plus payment by RSA of its previously announced interim dividend of 8 pence per share, RSA said in a statement.

Shares in RSA closed 46% higher at 670 pence.

