British insurer RSA operating profit up 15% ahead of takeover

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
British insurer RSA said its 2020 operating profit rose 15% to 751 million pounds ($1.05 billion) ahead of an anticipated takeover by Denmark's Tryg and Canada's Intact Financial.

The British car, home and commercial insurer said on Friday that strong underwriting discipline had helped its performance.

RSA, best known in Britain for its "More Than" brand, also has major businesses in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

The 7.2 billion pound takeover was expected to complete in the second quarter, RSA said.

($1 = 0.7179 pounds)

