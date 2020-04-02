British insurer Prudential, China's CITIC set up asset management JV in Beijing

British life insurance giant Prudential and China's state-backed conglomerate CITIC Group have set up a joint venture asset management firm in Beijing, the city's financial authorities said on Thursday.

The unit, Prudential-CITIC Asset Management Co, completed its business registration in Beijing on March 31, the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau said in a statement, as the city continues to open up for foreign financial firms despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The unit was granted a business licence from China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) earlier this year with a registered capital of 500 million yuan, according to the CBIRC.

