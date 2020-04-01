British insurer M&G drops plans for 10% job cuts this year-memo

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British insurer M&G MNG.L has dropped plans to cut staff by 10% this year due to coronavirus, it said in a memo to staff on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

"Because of the uncertainty caused by this pandemic, we are dropping our aim to reduce staff-related costs by 10% this year," Chief Executive John Foley said.

British banks including HSBC and Lloyds have also delayed some job cuts due to the pandemic.

