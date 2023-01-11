British insurer Direct Line axes dividend after bad weather claims

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Motor and home insurer Direct Line DLGD.L does not expect to pay a final dividend for 2022, following a surge in claims due to severe cold weather in Britain in December, it said on Wednesday.

Inflation in motor insurance claims has also impacted Direct Line's underwriting performance, the company said.

The insurer reported total weather claims of around 140 million pounds ($170.30 million) for 2022, well above its original expectation of 73 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8221 pounds)

