British insurer Direct Line axes dividend after bad weather claims

January 11, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Motor and home insurer Direct Line DLGD.L does not expect to pay a final dividend for 2022, following a surge in claims due to severe cold weather in Britain in December, it said on Wednesday.

Inflation in motor insurance claims has also impacted Direct Line's underwriting performance, the company said.

The insurer reported total weather claims of around 140 million pounds ($170.30 million) for 2022, well above its original expectation of 73 million pounds.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
