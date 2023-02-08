World Markets

British insurer Beazley names former Phoenix boss as next chair

February 08, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British insurer Beazley BEZG.L on Wednesday named former Phoenix Group chief executive officer Clive Bannister as its chair-designate with immediate effect.

Bannister is set to assume his role at the conclusion of the insurer's annual general meeting on April 25.

Industry veteran Bannister, who led Phoenix for nine years, is currently the chair of British fund manager Rathbones Group and the Museum of London.

Bannister, 64, also held management roles at HSBC Group, where he was the chief executive of HSBC Private Banking.

He will replace interim chair Christine LaSala, who was appointed to the role after David Roberts stepped down in October last year.

