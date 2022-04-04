British insurer Aviva appoints Charlotte Jones as new CFO

Adds background, more details

April 4 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L said on Monday it appointed Charlotte Jones to be its new chief financial officer, replacing Jason Windsor who will leave the British insurer in June after 11 years in the role.

Jones, who started her career at audit firm EY and was previously the finance chief of RSA Insurance, will take up the role at Aviva in September.

The appointment puts her in a growing list of women in top positions in Britain's FTSE 100 companies .FTSE.

Jones has also held top finance positions in asset management companies such as Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L, and was a deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group.

Windsor will take over as CFO at homebuilder Persimmon PSN.L.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.