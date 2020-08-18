British homebuilder Persimmon posts lower profit on pandemic hit

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc PSN.L reported a 42% drop in first-half profit on Tuesday, as the British housebuilder sold fewer homes because of coronavirus-driven disruptions to construction activity and transactions.

The UK's second-largest homebuilder, which also declared an interim dividend, said pretax profit fell to 292.4 million pounds ($384.13 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 509.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.