US Markets

British homebuilder Countryside non-executive chair to resign

Contributors
Eva Mathews Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

British homebuilder Countryside Partnerships said on Wednesday non-executive chair John Martin will resign from all his roles, effective immediately, and will be replaced by senior independent director Douglas Hurt.

July 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L said on Wednesday non-executive chair John Martin will resign from all his roles, effective immediately, and will be replaced by senior independent director Douglas Hurt.

The move comes a month after the company put itself up for sale, following pressure from shareholders after it turned down a $1.9-billion bid from San-Francisco based investor Inclusive Capital.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular