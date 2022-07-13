British homebuilder Countryside non-executive chair to resign

July 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L said on Wednesday non-executive chair John Martin will resign from all his roles, effective immediately, and will be replaced by senior independent director Douglas Hurt.

The move comes a month after the company put itself up for sale, following pressure from shareholders after it turned down a $1.9-billion bid from San-Francisco based investor Inclusive Capital.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.