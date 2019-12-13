British Home Builders And Banks Surge After Conservative Victory

Investors poured into companies that generate most of their revenue in Britain on Friday, after the Conservatives secured an easy victory in the general election.

Investors poured into companies that generate most of their revenue in Britain on Friday, after the Conservatives secured an easy victory in the general election.

Investors poured into companies that generate most of their revenue in Britain on Friday after the Conservatives secured an easy victory in the general election.

British home builders including Taylor Wimpey and banks including the Royal Bank of Scotland were among the winners, jumping by double-digit percentages.

While the Boris Johnson-led Conservatives were winning in pre-election polls, it wasn’t clear that they would win a majority in Parliament.

The FTSE 100 leapt 1.12% to 7354.68, and the midcap FTSE 250 was even stronger, jumping 4.06% to 21637.69.

There were a few U.K.-listed companies left behind, such as pharmaceutical GlaxoSmithKline, as the drugmaker makes most of its revenue outside the U.K.

Other markets in Europe also advanced, with the German DAX and the French CAC 40 also rising by more than 1%.

Markets also were advancing on optimism a U.S.-China trade pact would be announced by the White House. On Friday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman didn’t confirm to the Associated Press that a deal was reached, reiterating previous points about any deal needing to be mutually beneficial.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a triple-digit gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average when markets open.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.