British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

Kate Holton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its clinical approval.

An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT.

