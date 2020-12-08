British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its clinical approval.

An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.