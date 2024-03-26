News & Insights

British Gas owner CEO O'Shea's total pay jumps to 8.2 million pounds in 2023

March 26, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - Centrica CNA.L CEO Chris O'Shea's total pay package in 2023 was 8.2 million pounds ($10.36 million), a jump of more than 80% from 2022, the British Gas owner's annual report showed on Tuesday.

O'Shea's total remuneration in 2023 included bonuses and awards of about 7.3 million pounds.

Centrica in February had hiked dividends by about 33% after annual profits surged last year, partly driven by one-off benefits as the government provided help for consumers struggling with high-energy costs and compensated energy suppliers for unpaid debts they could not recover.

($1 = 0.7914 pounds)

