British Gas owner Centrica reopens Rough gas storage site

Oct 28 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica CNA.L has reopened its Rough gas storage site off England's east coast, which is operating at about 20% of its previous capacity, the company said on Friday.

Significant engineering upgrades were completed over the summer and it has now received the first injection of gas in more than five years, Centrica said.

Centrica will be able to store up to 30 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas, equating to about 0.85 billion cubic metres (bcm), for British homes and businesses over winter 2022/23, boosting energy resilience, the company added.

At 20% of previous capacity this winter, Rough is the UK's largest gas storage site and adds 50% to the UK's gas storage volume, Centrica said.

Countries across Europe have been building gas stocks ahead of winter to prepare for disruptions to supply of Russian gas, but Britain has had very little storage capacity since Rough's closure in 2018.

"In the short term we think Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold snaps and peak demand," said Centrica Chief Executive Chris O'Shea.

The long-term aim is to turn the Rough gas field into the largest long-duration energy storage facility in Europe, capable of storing both natural gas and hydrogen, Centrica said.

