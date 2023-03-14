British Gas-owner Centrica plans to extend lives of two nuclear power stations

March 14 (Reuters) - Centrica Plc CNA.L said on Tuesday it planned to extend the lives of two nuclear power stations, which it expects would add 6 terawatt hours to its electricity generation volumes between 2024 and 2026.

The British Gas-owner said the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool stations are expected to close in March 2026, two years later than previously forecast.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

