British Gas owner Centrica expects higher annual profit

Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica CNA.L on Thursday forecast its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be at the top end of analysts' expectations, and said it plans to buy back up to 5% of its shares.

Analysts estimate 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 15.1 pence to 26 pence, the company said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.