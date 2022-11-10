CNA

British Gas owner Centrica expects higher annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 10, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica CNA.L on Thursday forecast its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be at the top end of analysts' expectations, and said it plans to buy back up to 5% of its shares.

Analysts estimate 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 15.1 pence to 26 pence, the company said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

