British Gas, Lotus Cars agree green energy supply deal

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Centrica CNA.L said on Thursday its British Gas Business unit has made a deal to provide renewable power to UK automaker Lotus Cars.

The power to be supplied within the deal is purchased from 100% renewable sources, ensuring the electricity used across Lotus' UK sites is carbon neutral, Centrica said in a statement.

The contract began on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Jason Neely)

