British gambling operator Gamesys agrees to possible offer from Bally's Corp

British gambling operator Gamesys agreed to a possible takeover by U.S.-based Bally's Corp for 1,850 pence per share in cash, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Gamesys' Chief Executive Officer Lee Fenton, would become the CEO of the combined group and two Gamesys directors would join Bally's board, the statement added.

