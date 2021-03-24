British gambling operator Gamesys agrees to possible offer from Bally's Corp

March 24 (Reuters) - British gambling operator Gamesys GYS.L agreed to a possible takeover by U.S.-based Bally's Corp BALY.N for 1,850 pence per share in cash, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Gamesys' Chief Executive Officer Lee Fenton, would become the CEO of the combined group and two Gamesys directors would join Bally's board, the statement added.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

