British gambling group 888 explores selling, exiting some US operations

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

March 6 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L said on Wednesday it was looking at options for its direct-to-consumer U.S. operations, including a potential sale or controlled exit, as the division grapples with intense competition and lower margins.

888, which is active in four U.S. states, said it was terminating its agreement with Sports Illustrated-parent Authentic Brands AUTH.N and would pay a termination fee of about $25 million.

