British gambling firm Entain's annual profit rises

March 3 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain's ENT.L core profit rose 4.6% last year, it said on Thursday, boosted by the popularity of online betting during lockdowns.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, said core earnings climbed to 881.7 million pounds ($1.18 billion) in 2021 from 843.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Online net gaming revenue jumped 12%.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)

