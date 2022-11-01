British furniture retailer Made.com to appoint administrators

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com MADE.L said on Tuesday its operating unit intends to appoint administrators after talks to find a buyer for the group failed and it had to suspend taking customer orders last week.

