British furniture retailer Made.com to appoint administrators

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British online furniture retailer Made.com said on Tuesday its operating unit intends to appoint administrators after talks to find a buyer for the group failed and it had to suspend taking customer orders last week.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com MADE.L said on Tuesday its operating unit intends to appoint administrators after talks to find a buyer for the group failed and it had to suspend taking customer orders last week.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More