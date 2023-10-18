News & Insights

World Markets

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt

Credit: REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC

October 18, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

Adds Cleverly confirmation of trip in paragraphs 1 and 3, context in paragraph 2

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament he would travel to the Middle East on Wednesday, outlining a diplomatic push which a British source said would include a visit to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkey.

Britain has called for "cool heads" following a blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed huge numbers of Palestinians and repeatedly said the Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region.

"I have travelled to Israel, I've engaged with G7 allies, regional partners, and will be visiting the region again later on today, because we recognise that this will require intensive efforts," he told parliament.

Cleverly visited Israel last week following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas. He did not set out details of the itinerary of his latest trip.

In Egypt, he is expected to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.