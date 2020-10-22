British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants for affected businesses.

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants for affected businesses.

"I make no apology for responding to changing circumstances. And so today, we go further," he told parliament.

He said he was stepping up support for those companies already hurt by working in stricter restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters