British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants for affected businesses.

"I make no apology for responding to changing circumstances. And so today, we go further," he told parliament.

He said he was stepping up support for those companies already hurt by working in stricter restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

