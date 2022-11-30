British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra

Adds detail, background

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc WMT.N-owned online fashion site Myntra.

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

The three brands will be housed under a dedicated online brand store on Myntra to enable shoppers to easily browse across the catalogs, the group added in a statement.

Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes and accessories aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, had warned on its full year sales earlier this year after its half-year profit more than halved due to worsening macro-economic conditions.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

