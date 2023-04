LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - British fashion designer Mary Quant, credited with designing the mini skirt that helped to define the swinging 60s, has died aged 93, PA Media reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)

