British exhibitions group Hyve to sell its business assets in Russia

April 6 (Reuters) - British exhibitions group Hyve Group HYVE.L said on Wednesday it has proposed to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo for a maximum price of 72 million pounds ($93.96 million), as it looks to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 0.7663 pounds

