British exhibitions group Hyve to sell its business assets in Russia

Contributor
Siddarth S Reuters
Published

British exhibitions group Hyve Group said on Wednesday it has proposed to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo for a maximum price of 72 million pounds ($93.96 million), as it looks to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

April 6 (Reuters) - British exhibitions group Hyve Group HYVE.L said on Wednesday it has proposed to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo for a maximum price of 72 million pounds ($93.96 million), as it looks to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 0.7663 pounds

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More