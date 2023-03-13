British EV startup Arrival gets $300 mln in funding

Adds background, details

March 13 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Arrival ARVL.O said on Monday it had secured a $300 mln equity financing line from Westwood Capital, as the British firm looks to start production of its van in the United States in late-2024.

Arrival, which insider Igor Torgov as its chief executive officer and announced layoffs of half its staff in January, had warned last year that it may not have enough cash to keep its business going towards the end of 2023.

The additional capital will provide the company with access to more liquidity, Arrival said, adding that the infusion will fund the business into late-2023.

The company called for an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to vote on a reverse stock split proposal.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

