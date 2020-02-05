British engineering firm Babcock's CEO Bethel to retire

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Babcock International Group Plc said on Wednesday Archie Bethel would be retiring as the British engineering firm's chief executive officer after 16 years with the company. Bethel is expected to stay in the role until a successor is found, the company said, adding that it has already started the search. [nRSE9756Ba] (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;)) Keywords: BABCOCK INTL CEO/ (URGENT)

