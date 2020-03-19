British engineer Meggitt working to make ventilators
LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British engineer Meggitt MGGT.L said it was leading a consortium of UK aerospace suppliers to develop and produce in large volumes a ventilator to help tackle coronavirus.
It also said it could not give earnings guidance for the remainder of the year due to the global macro-economic situation.
