British engineer Meggitt working to make ventilators

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British engineer Meggitt MGGT.L said it was leading a consortium of UK aerospace suppliers to develop and produce in large volumes a ventilator to help tackle coronavirus.

It also said it could not give earnings guidance for the remainder of the year due to the global macro-economic situation.

