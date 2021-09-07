British energy suppliers PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy cease trading

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British energy suppliers PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy have ceased trading, energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday.

Any outstanding credit balances of PfP Energy's 80,000 domestic customers and MoneyPlus Energy's 9,000 domestic customers will be protected and a new supplier found, Ofgem said.

Britain's more than 50 small and mid-sized independent energy suppliers hold about a 30% share of the market.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman )

