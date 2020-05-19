British energy supplier SSE's retail division faces 2,600 job cuts

May 19 (Reuters) - The owner of British energy supplier SSE Plc's SSE.L retail division is planning to cut 2,600 jobs in the business, it said on Tuesday, citing a heavy impact from the coronavirus crisis.

Ovo Energy, which bought SSE's retail division in 2019, said it has been planning the integration of both the businesses and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the process.

"We are expecting a permanent reduction in demand for some roles, whilst other field-based roles are also heavily affected," said Ovo CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Ovo also said it has been engaging with trade unions within SSE Energy Services and an agreement was reached not to proceed with offshoring activity.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

