News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

British energy services firm Hunting restructures operations further

August 24, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Chandini Monnappa and Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Adds details on restructure in paragraphs 2-3 and results in paragraph 4

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British energy services firm Hunting HTG.L said on Thursday it was restructuring its operating footprint further and selling more non-core exploration and production assets to cut costs.

As part of the restructuring, its facility at Velsen-Noord in the Netherlands will be closed and activities in the country will be merged into a single location, the company said.

Hunting, which counts Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N among its clients, said its operating segment Hunting Titan had started the closure of its Oklahoma City operating site and would transfer the manufacturing of perforating systems to the group's Pampa, US, and Monterrey, Mexico, facilities.

Separately, Hunting said its core profit more than doubled in the first half of the year, aided by strong sales order books across business units including the key North America segment.

Since the start of 2023, Hunting has divested the majority of its legacy non-core exploration and production assets held by unit Tenkay Resources.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.