British energy regulator seeks to speed up grid connections

May 17 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it was launching a policy review to speed up connecting low-carbon energy schemes to the electricity transmission grid.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and is also seeking to improve its energy independence after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices to record highs.

As part of this goal, which requires a huge scaling up of renewable power generation such as wind and solar, Britain has set a target to decarbonise electricity supplies by 2035 to reduce reliance on imported gas.

Project developers, however, have warned difficulties connecting new projects to the grid could hamper the targets.

Currently, around 20% of generation capacity in the queue will have to wait a further 10 years before reaching connection dates, while more than 40%, some 120 gigawatts (GW) has been offered connection dates of 2030 or beyond, Ofgem said.

New project connection requests also join the back of the queue even if projects in front of them have stalled or are not progressing, it said.

In an open letter to the energy sector, the regulator set out potential options on short, medium and long-term reforms to make the power grid fit for net-zero transition.

In the short term, Ofgem said it backed proposals made by National Grid's Electricity System operator, including developing new contracts for connections to make it easier for projects that are not progressing to leave the queue.

In the longer term, it said the connection process should be improved, with priority given to projects that are ready to go.

