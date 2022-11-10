British discounter B&M sticks to outlook, confident on Christmas

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

November 10, 2022 — 02:28 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M BMEB.L kept its financial guidance for this year, saying trading has been good in the first six weeks of the key Christmas quarter, with underlying sales up 2.5% in its main division.

The FTSE-100 group, which sells everything from homewares to toys, do-it-yourself products and food, said on Thursday it still expected core earnings (adjusted EBITDA) for its full 2022-23 year to be in the range of 550 million pounds to 600 million pounds ($626-$683 million), down from the 619 million pounds made in 2021-22.

B&M made core earnings of 232 million pounds in the six months to Sept. 24, down 17.9%, on revenue up 1.8% to 2.31 billion pounds.

Though the group performed well during the pandemic its shares are down 41% so far this year, hurt by the dip in consumer spending.

Nevertheless, B&M struck a confident tone on Christmas trading.

"Sales momentum is good as we enter a difficult period for the economy and consumers," said Chief Executive Alex Russo.

"We are well positioned as we trade through the Golden Quarter and our strategy remains unchanged - a relentless focus on price and product."

($1 = 0.8781 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.