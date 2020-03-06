British digital bank Tandem raises 60 mln stg -sources

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British digital bank Tandem has raised 60 million pounds ($78 million) from investors including Qatar Investment Authority, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Tandem is also buying a lender that helps consumers buy solar panels, the sources said.

Tandem, which provides credit cards and savings accounts to more than 800,000 customers in its home market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7694 pounds)

