Companies

British defence firm BAE to buy back shares, boost dividend

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published

BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said on Thursday it would buy back shares worth up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) and boost its interim dividend by 5% as it reported higher half-yearly profits.

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - BAE Systems BAES.L, Britain's biggest defence company, said on Thursday it would buy back shares worth up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) and boost its interim dividend by 5% as it reported higher half-yearly profits.

The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets said underlying earnings before interest and taxes rose 8.2% year-over-year to 1.11 billion pounds in the six months to June 30.

The company remains closely engaged with its customers to provide support for mission critical activities as the conflict in Ukraine continues, it added.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular