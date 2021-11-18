British data intelligence firm GBG to buy Acuant in $736 million deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Data intelligence specialist GB Group GBGP.L said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based peer Acuant Intermediate for an enterprise value of $736 million, expanding its identity verification and identity fraud prevention business.

The London-listed company, which uses its location and identity software to help clients including online trading platform Plus500 PLUSP.L and retailer THG onboard customers, said it would raise about 305 million pounds ($411.63 million) in equity to partly fund the deal.

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

