British cyber security firm Darktrace announces intention to float

British cyber security firm Darktrace, founded in 2013, said on Monday it intended to float on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said it expected to raise new funds to accelerate new product development, drive broader awareness of its products globally and to provide balance sheet strength and financial flexibility.

There would also be a secondary sell-down of existing ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders, it said.

