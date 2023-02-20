Oil

British craft beer firm BrewDog in JV deal for China expansion

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

February 20, 2023 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British craft beer firm BrewDog said it will start to brew its Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice products in China through a joint venture with Budweiser China which it hopes will help to lift sales in the country.

BrewDog said in a statement on Monday its beers would be produced at Budweiser China’s Putian Craft Brewery in Fujian province, and its partner would use its sales and distribution network to sell the beers across the country.

"Chinese drinkers love craft beer, but the sector is still very new," BrewDog founder and chief executive James Watt said. "In Budweiser China, we have found a partner that shares our growth vision for BrewDog in China."

China currently accounts for less than 1% of BrewDog's group sales, the company said, adding that the new joint venture should help to grow this by "significant multiples".

It will also open several new bars in China by 2026, it said.

Scotland-based BrewDog, owned by its founders, private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners and crowdfunding investors, already has local production in the United States, Germany and Australia.

It had planned to list in London in 2020 but put those plans on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.