US Markets

British court authorizes enforcement of arbitration award to Vale against BSG Resources

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday that a British court authorized the company to enforce the $2 billion arbitration award it won against BSG Resources.

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday that a British court authorized the company to enforce the $2 billion arbitration award it won against BSG Resources.

Vale said it will continue to try to receive the $2 billion awarded in April. Vale is suing BSG Resources in New York and England in relation to corruption charges surrounding an iron ore mine in Guinea.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Leslie Adler)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular