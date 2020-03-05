British contractor Kier's cost-cuts help trim first-half losses

March 5 (Reuters) - British contractor Kier Group KIE.L reported a smaller first-half loss on Thursday, benefiting from efforts to trim costs by simplifying its operations, sending its shares surging 11%.

Kier has been striving to lower its debt burden by cutting jobs, shutting offices and selling some units to avoid the same fate as peers Carillion and Interserve.

"The decisive cost actions we have taken are now benefiting the group and have more than compensated for the challenging market conditions we experienced in the period," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davies said in statement.

Kier said construction will start later in 2020 for Britain's largest infrastructure project by value, the HS2 rail project running between London and northern England.

The company has two civil engineering contracts with France's Eiffage FOUG.PA under the recently approved project.

Kier's statutory operating loss fell to 24.4 million pounds ($31.41 million) in the six months ended Dec.31, from 32.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9% to 1.87 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7768 pounds)

