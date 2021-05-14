British commodities broker Marex Spectron plans London float

Adds details

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Commodities broker Marex Spectron Group said on Friday that it is considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange's LSEG.L main market.

The company, which is majority owned by private equity firms, plans to float at least 25% of its business.

Marex posted a 17.7% net revenue increase to $414.7 million in the year ending in December. Adjusted operating profit before tax increased by 15.2% from $53.4 million to $61.5 million, it said.

The British broker been aggressively expanding its business through several acquisitions over the past few years, and said this would continue to form an important element of its strategy as a public company.

It most recently acquired Chicago-based equity derivatives firm XFA, London-based non-ferrous recycled metals specialist Tangent Trading, and Luxembourg-based equity volatility market maker Volatility Performance Fund SA.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.Nand JPMorgan Chase& Co JPM.N are joint global co-ordinators on the deal.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

