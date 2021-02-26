British Columbia to proceed with Site C dam project, costs jump to C$16 billion

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia will proceed with the Site C dam project, the government said on Friday, despite costs ballooning to C$16 billion ($12.60 billion) because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays and extra work needed to shore up shaky foundations.

Site C is a dam and hydroelectric generating station being built by provincial utility BC Hydro on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia. It was approved in 2014 with a budget of C$8.8 billion, but costs have jumped several times since then.

Provincial premier John Horgan ordered an independent review into the project last year after BC Hydro released a report outlining a number of major issues facing the project, including COVID-19 disruptions and geotechnical issues that weakened the dam's foundations on the right bank of the river.

Horgan said his government will proceed with Site C, which is 50% complete, despite the new challenges.

"Canceling it would cause people's electricity rates to skyrocket, and we will not burden people with additional financial stress during these difficult times with nothing to show for it," Horgan said in a statement.

British Columbia has accepted all 17 recommendations made in the independent review commissioned by Horgan, including strengthening BC Hydro's risk reporting and management. The province has replaced Ken Peterson as chair of the board, bringing in Doug Allen, a former chief executive of BC Ferries.

The government also released an independent geotechnical review that said BC Hydro's foundation enhancements designed to address instabilities on the project's right bank will work.

British Columbia said it would cost at least C$10 billion to cancel the project.

When complete Site C will provide 1,100 megawatts of capacity and produce about 5,100 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power the equivalent of about 450,000 homes per year.

The project will be delayed by a year and is now expected to come into service by 2025.

($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.