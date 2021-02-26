British Columbia to go ahead with Site C dam project, despite risings cost

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia will proceed with the Site C dam project, the government said on Friday, despite costs' ballooning to C$16 billion ($12.60 billion) because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays and extra work needed to shore up shaky foundations.

The Site C project is a dam and hydroelectric generating station being built on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia. It was approved in 2014 with a budget of C$8.8 billion, but costs have jumped several times since then.

The project will be delayed by one year and the government estimates the completion by 2025.

($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars)

