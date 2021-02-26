US Markets

British Columbia to go ahead with Site C dam project, despite risings cost

Contributor
Eileen Soreng Reuters
Published

The Canadian province of British Columbia will proceed with the Site C dam project, the government said on Friday, despite costs' ballooning to C$16 billion ($12.60 billion) because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays and extra work needed to shore up shaky foundations.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia will proceed with the Site C dam project, the government said on Friday, despite costs' ballooning to C$16 billion ($12.60 billion) because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays and extra work needed to shore up shaky foundations.

The Site C project is a dam and hydroelectric generating station being built on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia. It was approved in 2014 with a budget of C$8.8 billion, but costs have jumped several times since then.

The project will be delayed by one year and the government estimates the completion by 2025.

($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More